Donations Pour In For Lazar Dukic After CrossFit Games Drowning

The CrossFit community is coming together to support Serbian athlete Lazar Dukic's family after he drowned at the 2024 CrossFit Games ... with hundreds of people donating tens of thousands of dollars in wake of the tragedy.

FITAID -- a drink company who was one of Dukic's business partners -- started a GoFundMe on Thursday ... with an initial goal of raising $30K.

If you look to the far right you can see what looks to be a spectator jump in the water. Hearing Lazar is still missing. Hope everybody’s okay, scary stuff. #crossfit #crossfitgames #runswim pic.twitter.com/WbnNnsCphO — Cameron Hogg (@Camhogg70) August 8, 2024 @Camhogg70

But, the contributions are pouring in by the minute ... with more than $75,000 raised at the time of this post. The new goal has been set at $100,000.

FITAID contributed $15,000 to the cause ... and said 28-year-old Dukic was "a breath of fresh air" who touched so many lives.

"Beyond his athletic achievements, Lazar was caring, humorous, and relentlessly supported those around him," FITAID said. "His warm, supportive nature and quick wit left a lasting impression on everyone he met."

Dukic -- who made his CrossFit Games debut in 2021 -- was one of the best-performing competitors for his country ... and loved it so much, he got his brother, Luka, involved in the program.

Police said earlier Thursday they located Dukic's body about an hour after receiving the report of his drowning. They've added that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.