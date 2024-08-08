CrossFit Games Competitor Dies After Drowning In Swim Event

UPDATE

9:42 AM PT -- CrossFit CEO Don Faul just confirmed the competitor has died ... saying the organization is "deeply saddened" by the loss.

"We're doing everything in our power during this tragic time to support the family, to support our community," he said in a press conference minutes ago.

Play video content

The fire department added it used drones and a dive team to locate the body after an hour.

Faul said CrossFit is working with authorities on the investigation ... and the remainder of the day's events have been canceled -- but the future of this year's Games has not been determined at this time.

Tragedy struck the beginning of the 2024 CrossFit Games on Thursday ... as a drowning was reported during the run-swim event.

According to local reports, Fort Worth Fire Department rushed to Marine Creek Lake after receiving a call for service at approximately 8 AM.

If you look to the far right you can see what looks to be a spectator jump in the water. Hearing Lazar is still missing. Hope everybody’s okay, scary stuff. #crossfit #crossfitgames #runswim pic.twitter.com/WbnNnsCphO — Cameron Hogg (@Camhogg70) August 8, 2024 @Camhogg70

A live stream of the competition showed who is believed to be athlete Lazar Dukic struggling and going underwater near the finish line. Later in the stream, a spectator appeared to dive into the water and sprint to where the person was last seen.

Fellow CrossFit athlete Cole Learn witnessed the whole incident ... saying everyone around him screamed for lifeguards -- but they were too far away to hear the cries for help.

Play video content Instagram / @colelearn

Learn -- who was visibly devastated -- said Dukic never resurfaced.

Search crews eventually made it to the person's last visible location ... and a body appeared to be pulled onto the boat.

Dukic competed in CrossFit for years ... ranking high among his fellow competitors in his home country of Serbia.

He last posted on Instagram four hours ago to promote the event.

This is the first year the CrossFit Games have been held in Fort Worth -- they were previously located in Madison, Wisconsin.