Rep. Nancy Mace Gets Into Profanity-Laced Shouting Match in Store, on Video

Congresswoman Nancy Mace says she was harassed at a store, sharing a clip of the interaction ... though many online are split about who's in the wrong here.

The representative from South Carolina shared an interaction she says went down at a makeup store this weekend ... filming a dude after it seems he asked her if she planned to have any other town halls this year like she did last year.

While the man seems to be asking with what might be a bit of snark and amusement in his voice -- Congresswoman Mace loses it ... repeatedly saying this man is harassing her and telling him he could've gone to a dozen town halls last year.

Out of nowhere, Representative Mace says she voted for gay marriage twice ... clearly assuming the man she's talking to is gay.

He responds by asking if she think that's the only thing that matters to him, and she tells him she thinks everything about him has to do with gay marriage.

The convo devolves from there ... with Congresswoman Mace telling him to get out of her face despite the distance between them before saying "f*** you" to the guy while he's walking away. He responds by calling her a "nasty b****."

Mace called the man she spoke to a "unhinged lunatic" in her X caption -- roasting him for wearing short shorts and shopping in a makeup store ... and claiming he "got in her face" which is why she went off.

She adds she's not backing down and plans to "hold the line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year."

Mace is a Republican -- who told us last year she wanted then-President Joe Biden removed from office via the 25th amendment -- so, a few on the right are backing her here.

However, a whole bunch of people online think -- based solely on the video -- that Rep. Mace was completely out of line here ... calling her out for attacking this dude instead of trying to have a civil conversation with him.

