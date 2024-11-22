Transgender Beauty Queen Kataluna Enriquez Calls Congressional Bathroom Ban 'Disgusting'

Play video content TMZ.com

Kataluna Enriquez -- the first openly transgender Miss Nevada USA -- is speaking out against Congress forcing members to use the bathroom according to biological sex ... calling the whole fight totally disgusting.

We chatted with the 2021 Miss USA pageant contestant Thursday ... and, she tells us she finds the whole fight over which bathrooms to use tired -- saying it's far less important than the other issues the country is facing.

Enriquez applauds Congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride -- who will begin her first term as Delaware's lone member of the House of Representatives in January -- for agreeing to the bathroom ban ... showing she's focused on her mission despite the hate.

KE says when she goes to the bathroom, she's focused on using the bathroom ... with no other ulterior motive. She says she believes in protecting safe spaces for women and children -- but, the bathroom ban is really just a mask for prejudice.

There's a clear double standard, Enriquez says, in the Republican party ... pointing out the allegations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump and Matt Gaetz as prime examples of conservatives overlooking some alleged predatory behavior in lieu of others.

We support gay marriage, and voted for the Respect for Marriage Act twice.



However, if you think protecting women is discrimination, you are the problem. We don't care if you're trans, if you have balls we don't want you in the women's bathroom. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 20, 2024 @RepNancyMace

Kataluna also says Republicans are potentially putting women who dress masculine in danger ... and, when it comes to a transwoman like her, ya gotta hear why she thinks it wouldn't be safe for her to go into a men's bathroom on Capitol Hill.

ICYMI ... House Speaker Mike Johnson released a statement Wednesday saying women need women-only spaces -- and, so all Congress members would need to use the bathroom of their sex at birth. South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace has been particularly vocal about her opposition to transgender women using women's restrooms.

Of course, this specifically targets Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender-Congresswoman ... who released a statement saying she wouldn't fight about bathrooms -- 'cause she's too busy readying to fight for the people of Delaware.