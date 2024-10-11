'Star Wars' Fans Express Outrage Over Transgender Stormtrooper Character

The decision to include a transgender character in a new 'Star Wars' project has sparked a strong reaction from its super vocal fanbase ... with some being more supportive than others.

The space saga dropped a new book in its franchise Tuesday, titled "Star Wars: The Secrets of the Clone Troopers," in which readers get well acquainted with a Stormtrooper named Sister.

It didn't take long for Sister's character description and picture to pop up on X ... including the tidbit that Sister "expressed her gender identity differently than her fellow troopers."

THE SECRETS OF THE CLONE TROOPERS includes a first look at Sister, a trans woman clone trooper 🏳️‍⚧️



Rex’s description of Sister in the book reads: “When one of our kind expressed her gender identity differently than her fellow troopers, she featured she’d have to hide who she… pic.twitter.com/AaL6g2urtu — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) October 9, 2024 @sw_holocron

Unsurprisingly, this prompted fans to flock to social media to offer their 2 cents on the character ... and many are outraged over Sister's presence in the book.

At first, many thought the character image was created using artificial intelligence ... with one person asking if it was "a parody." Another voiced disdain for the new plot, suggesting the franchise had changed to become more "woke."

While the outrage at Sister may be new, the character has actually been around since 2022 ... making her initial debut in the book, "Queen's Hope." Sister was featured fighting alongside Anakin Skywalker (the future Darth Vader) and Obi-Wan Kenobi amid the series' Clone Wars.

So, it seems these fans are a little late to the game to be so upset ... as Sister is now a recurring character in the 'Star Wars' universe.

Others are far more welcoming to Sister's addition to the 'SW' canon ... with many applauding the Stormtrooper's cool armor. Supporters are also thrilled to see such inclusivity in the space odyssey... even with a fandom that has a reputation for being toxic.

Don't forget, racists review-bombed Disney+'s "The Acolyte," after it debuted with a Black-led cast, including Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith. John Boyega, who played Finn in the new 'Star Wars' trilogy, has voiced his frustration with fans after they expressed outrage over his Black Stormtrooper character.