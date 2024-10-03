Sidney Starr Says Darius McCray Paid for Gender Surgery With 'Saw VI' Royalties

Not With 'Family Matters' But 'Saw VI' Moolah!!!

Transgender model Sidney Starr and "Family Matters" alum Darius McCray have been putting on a strong public front for months, and their union just got a whole lot tighter ... and Sidney says it's all thanks to gender-affirming surgery!!!

The two lovebirds recently paid Adam22 a visit at "No Jumper" ... where Sidney jumped at the chance to reveal Darius slapped down big bucks for her member to get the permanent snip!!!

Sidney Starr reveals she had her penis removed and that Darius McCrary (who played Eddie Winslow on Family Matters) paid for the surgery pic.twitter.com/nWxi76WLk3 — adam22 (@adam22) October 3, 2024 @adam22

Adam asked to be gifted Sidney's removed penis for safekeeping, but it looks to be long gone.

Sidney claims Darius was able to afford the surgery thanks to his role in the 2009 blockbuster "Saw VI" ... and not his many years arguing with Steve Urkel on the "Family Matters" set.

He wasn't in the horror flick long -- as many actors in those films can relate to -- but the residuals seemed to be enough to foot the bill and make Sidney happy.

It's an interesting scenario ... we broke the story back in December that Darius was booked and jailed for owing over $50K in back child support.