Darius McCrary Arrested For Second Time Over Failure To Pay Child Support

Darius McCrary was arrested last month for failure to pay child support ... this according to jail records obtained by TMZ.

The "Family Matters" star -- who is dad to two daughters and one son -- was booked on November 27 on a felony count of failure to pay child support.

According to court docs, he had an outstanding arrearage of $52,788.04 as of March 12, 2019.

McCrary pled not guilty at his arraignment, and the judge set his bond conditions at $13,197.01 and being monitored by a GPS device.

Online records show he still remains behind bars.

This isn't the first time Darius has been accused of failing to pay child support ... he was arrested back in 2015 on a similar charge before coughing up around $5,500 in back support.

Two years later, the struggling actor claimed he only made $500 during the previous year ... rendering him unable to pay child support to help out his then-estranged wife, Tammy Brawner.