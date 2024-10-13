Donald Trump Plays Anti-LGBTQ+ Military Video, Full Of 'Full Metal Jacket' Clips

Donald Trump wants a 'Full Metal' military ... playing a video at last night's rally calling out Kamala Harris for wanting a "woke military" -- and playing clips from Stanley Kubrick's "Full Metal Jacket."

The former POTUS was in Coachella, California Saturday night when he started talking military ... and, he played a video which is easier to watch than explain.

WE WILL NOT HAVE A WOKE MILITARY! pic.twitter.com/zpWZhSKcEs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2024 @realDonaldTrump

The video -- which Trump has since posted and pinned to the top of his X account -- shows a version of America's military run by him vs the military he says "Comrade" Kamala Harris will run.

Then video then jumps back and forth from clips of the movie "Full Metal Jacket" to videos of alleged servicemembers in drag as well as Rachel Levine, a transgender woman who serves in the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps in Biden's administration.

While not the first time he's played it at a rally, Trump is clearly doubling and tripling down on the clip. In his X post from last night, he wrote in the caption, "WE WILL NOT HAVE A WOKE MILITARY!"

Basically, DJT's point seems to be he wants the military to regain some sort of old school, macho-man disposition ... and, there doesn't seem to be a place in his version of the military for gay servicemen and women, at least ones who come out publicly or dress in drag.

The scenes he shows from the movie show abusive Gunnery Sergeant Hartman -- played by late actor R. Lee Ermey -- berating his cadets and getting them ready for war ... trying to toughen them up in the flick.

Worth noting -- and, spoiler here -- one of his cadets, played by Vincent D'Onofrio, ends up murdering Hartman ... so, it's not a perfect analogy.

"Don't Ask, Don't Tell" was repealed back in 2010 under the Obama administration ... allowing people in the military to come out if they so wished. The military has also added numerous diversity initiatives, especially since Biden came into office.