Ana Navarro Says George Clooney Owes Democrats a 'Big Check' Over Biden Exit

Ana Navarro is putting George Clooney on blast after he called on President Biden to exit the election ... demanding the actor now show up for the Democratic Party in a big way.

Check it out, the political strategist sounded off on the A-lister during Monday's episode of "The View," where they discussed Biden's historic decision. Ana said she was mad, on behalf of Biden, as many of his friends dragged him for weeks and essentially forced his hand.

Specifically, she called out the donors who ran their mouths about Biden leading up to his exit ... and so, Ana said these people should thank POTUS by writing the party "a big check."

Ana didn't hesitate to name names, either ... while staring into camera, she said George is a prime example of the vociferous donors who need to buck up now.

Yet, Ana's cohost Sara Haines didn't necessarily agree with her sentiment, as she defended George's decision to speak out.

Sara said, "There is room for criticism when you’re talking about the biggest job in the world, and I don’t think those people that are friends, even George Clooney’s op-ed, was really touching and beautifully written."

As TMZ previously reported ... Biden announced he was ending his reelection bid weeks after a poor showing at the first presidential debate against Donald Trump. In his update, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement on the ticket ... with several celebrities voicing their support for her as well.

