Failed Trump U.S. Attorney Pick Ed Martin Spit on by Angry Passerby, Video

Talk about a bad week -- President Trump's unsuccessful nominee for U.S. Attorney for D.C., Ed Martin, was spat on during a live interview on the street in New York City, shocking video shows.

Check out the wild clip ... Ed is in the middle of discussing his failed top D.C. prosecutor nomination Thursday, when an angry lady suddenly stomps up to him, angrily waving her finger.

She accosts him, swearing at him when she recognizes him -- and then hawks up a spitball and fires it right on him.

Ed is stunned into silence as the irate woman proudly smiles and turns away with her dog in tow, telling him he's a "disgusting man."

The interview cuts there ... but not before the camera captures what appears to be a wad of saliva on his left shoulder.

The woman remains anonymous as of Friday morning, but it likely won't be long before internet sleuths track her down.

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt has already called for the "psychotic lib" to be arrested, along with dozens of angered viewers on social media. Meanwhile, Ed joked it's for bewildering situations like this that he wears his "great coat."

The spitting incident came just hours after Trump formally scrubbed his nomination of Ed to be the top federal prosecutor for D.C. due to bubbling bipartisan concerns over his minimal legal experience and his divisive political style.

Instead, Trump appointed Fox News host and former prosecutor Jeanine Pirro as interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C. Trump said in a Truth Social post Martin will now be the "Director of the Weaponization Working Group, Associate Deputy Attorney General, and Pardon Attorney."