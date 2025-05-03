Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

President Trump Posts A.I.-Generated Photo of Himself As the Pope

president donald trump Posts A.I. Pic of Himself As the Pope ... Fans & Critics Sound off!

Published
donald trump pope phone ai main getty instagram composite
Getty / Instagram @realdonaldtrump Composite

Donald Trump is once again blending politics with punchlines -- this time, with a heavenly twist.

The President posted an A.I.-generated image of himself dressed as the Pope on social media on Friday. The A.I. picture shows DT wearing the full look that the everyday Pope wears.

donald trump pope ai instagram sub blur
Instagram / @realdonaldtrump

The internet has been reacting to the photo with mixed emotions ... some find it offensive, while others find it humorous.

One upset Instagram commenter wrote ... "That's incredibly disrespectful. Take this s*** down." Another wrote ... "Cannot believe this is real. I don't expect any level of respect from Trump, but this is a new low."

Popes From The Last Century
Launch Gallery
125 Years Of Popes Launch Gallery
Getty

Some of Trump's fans are really enjoying the fun of the post. One wrote ... "I just don't understand how you can hate this guy😂."

donald-trump-pope-kal-04-29-2025
NEXT GIG???
Fox News

The A.I. image comes on the heels of Trump's remarks earlier this week when he was asked who he believed should succeed Pope Francis. Without missing a beat, he named himself -- before clarifying it was a joke and saying he didn’t have a real preference.

Donald Trump Attends the Funeral of Pope Francis
Launch Gallery
Paying Respects in Rome Launch Gallery
Getty

Whether satirical or serious, Trump’s foray into papal commentary continues to keep his fans and critics talking.

related articles