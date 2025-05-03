President Trump Posts A.I.-Generated Photo of Himself As the Pope

Posts A.I. Pic of Himself As the Pope

Donald Trump is once again blending politics with punchlines -- this time, with a heavenly twist.

The President posted an A.I.-generated image of himself dressed as the Pope on social media on Friday. The A.I. picture shows DT wearing the full look that the everyday Pope wears.

The internet has been reacting to the photo with mixed emotions ... some find it offensive, while others find it humorous.

One upset Instagram commenter wrote ... "That's incredibly disrespectful. Take this s*** down." Another wrote ... "Cannot believe this is real. I don't expect any level of respect from Trump, but this is a new low."

Some of Trump's fans are really enjoying the fun of the post. One wrote ... "I just don't understand how you can hate this guy😂."

The A.I. image comes on the heels of Trump's remarks earlier this week when he was asked who he believed should succeed Pope Francis. Without missing a beat, he named himself -- before clarifying it was a joke and saying he didn’t have a real preference.