Joe Biden Not Surprised Kamala Harris Lost Election, Says He Would've Won

Joe Biden says he's not surprised Kamala Harris lost the presidential election last year ... putting the blame on sexist attitudes toward the former veep -- while adding he'd have won.

The former president of the United States appeared on "The View" Thursday ... and, he was asked if he was shocked when his vice president was defeated by Donald Trump in last year's presidential race.

Joe says it doesn't surprise him at all ... pointing to sexism as a major reason Kamala lost despite how qualified she is.

JB also points to changing attitudes since COVID began ... with many showing less trust in government -- affecting liberal democracies everywhere across the globe.

Biden still thinks he could've won the race through ... pointing out the battleground states were fairly close -- and, he feels his candidacy would've swung the pendulum in the Democrats' direction.

Trump defeated Kamala Harris in electoral votes, 312 to 226, and picked up more than 2 million more votes in the popular election, a relatively small margin of victory. Trump won the three battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania by a cumulative total of approximately 220K votes.

Biden's cognitive abilities became a major talking point last summer ... and, ultimately, became the reason he had to step down as the Democratic nominee amid pressure from fellow Dems.

He also talked about allegations of cognitive decline in deeply sourced books now -- all of which he vigorously denied on the show. Jill Biden -- who appeared alongside her husband on "The View" -- says these people who wrote the books weren't in the White House with them, and don't really know anything.