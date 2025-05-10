Fox News Guest Camryn Kinsey Says She's Better After Fainting On-Air

Thanks For Checking on Me, Everyone ...

Camryn Kinsey is back to her old self after collapsing during a live Fox News segment ... and, she's thanking everyone for their support during this trying time.

The Fox News guest posted to social media Friday ... apologizing to audiences for scaring them -- before thanking the Fox News team and EMTs who rushed to her aid.

Play video content Fox News

She shows even more gratitude for all the people who called, texted or otherwise reached out to her to wish her well in the aftermath of the incident.

Kinsey -- who served in President Donald Trump's White House during his first term -- says she plans on taking it slow for now ... drinking lots of water and giving all the glory to God as she recovers.

CK ends her post by saying she'll be back on the airwaves soon ... hopefully, long enough to finish making her point about former VP Kamala Harris, she jokes!

As we told you ... Kinsey was mid-rant about Trump vs. Joe Biden and Harris -- when she started stuttering and literally fell out of her chair.

While host Jonathan Hunt looked at her, he didn't get up from his chair to check on Kinsey ... leaving it to the crew to rush to her aid. Hunt even tried to move on with the segment before mercifully throwing to a break.