Florida State Senator Passes Out Onstage During Speech, Video Shows

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' press conference momentarily got derailed Tuesday ... after a state senator fainted while giving a speech onstage.

State Senator Ileana Garcia, a republican who represents Florida's District 36, was standing at a podium in front of a crowd delivering an address about environmental legislation when things took a wrong turn.

Check out video showing Garcia suddenly turning to DeSantis, who is offscreen, and telling the governor she's not feeling well and needs to sit down.

Suddenly, Garcia's eyes close and her body tilts to one side, but before she crashes to the floor, the state's surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, catches her, placing her in a chair.

People at the event jump up from their seats and surround Garcia, giving her water and comforting her. But it's not clear what's wrong with her.

After about a minute, Garcia gets her second wind, stands up and goes back to the podium, cracking a little joke ... "Are you kidding? This was my moment." She then polishes off her speech.

As for DeSantis, we don't see him in the video until the end ... and he's smiling, seemingly impressed by Garcia's resilience. After all, the gov served in the U.S. Navy and was deployed to Iraq during the war in 2007.