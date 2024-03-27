Ron DeSantis & Disney Settle 'Don't Say Gay' Retaliation Lawsuit

Ron DeSantis and Disney have buried the hatchet in court over their nearly year-long war regarding his 'Don't Say Gay' bill ... and it seems the Gov. and co. gave in.

Board members for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District -- which took over Disney's Reedy Creek -- signed off on terms for a settlement Wednesday with the entertainment giant ... bringing a close to their ongoing litigation, something Disney initiated last year.

Play video content

Disney says, "This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district and serves the interests of all parties by enabling significant continued investment and the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and economic opportunity in the State."

On its face, it sounds like Disney is cozy again with DeSantis' government -- which is interesting ... considering how acrimonious things had gotten between them in all this.

Remember ... Disney fired the first shot in court by suing DeSantis and his new governing board -- which took over Disney's self-governed district at his behest ... something they alleged was done out of nothing but retaliation over Disney's stance against RDS's policies.

Specifically, Disney spoke out against a bill DeSantis had signed -- which limited what kids in public schools could be taught about gender identity, etc. -- resulting in a lot of back and forth between the Governor and the Mouse House ... and eventually, Ron hijacking Reedy Creek.

Ron said he had every right to do it ... even toying with the idea of what Florida officials could do with the area after he'd taken it out of Disney's control. DeSantis' new governing board had actually countersued Disney after claiming they found a loophole to make them powerless in their new roles ... but now, all that is over with this latest development