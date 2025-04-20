Dr. Oz's Granddaughter Recovering After White House Medical Scare

Dr. Oz's granddaughter is doing fine after her medical scare in the White House last week, her mom says ... and, she says President Donald Trump did a great job keeping her kids calm.

Daphne Oz took to Instagram Sunday morning to share an update on her daughter, Philo, who collapsed in the Oval Office at Dr. Oz's swearing-in ceremony Friday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Daphne shared a series of photos from the day -- showing her family dressed in their finest clothes outside the White House as well as a snap where her kids are meeting President Trump.

In the caption, Daphne described her daughter's health ... thanking everyone who checked in on her after her medical incident.

Play video content Fox News

ICYMI ... Philo fainted during the ceremony where Oz was officially sworn in as the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services causing a flurry of activity.

Daphne says Philo fainting was thankfully nothing serious ... and, they even got to enjoy some great food at the Navy mess hall after she received a thorough examination!

DO also shouted out the excellent White House medical -- as well POTUS himself for going out of his way to "make both our children feel comfortable in a stressful situation. He was exceedingly warm, caring and generous as he spent personal time with each of them at the Resolute Desk and gifted them treasures to take home."

Daphne also had some kind words for her father ... telling fans it always impresses her to see the many ways her father saves lives.

Play video content TMZ.com

After all, just last summer he helped a plane passenger during a medical emergency mid-flight.