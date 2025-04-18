Dr. Oz's Granddaughter Faints In Oval Office During President Trump Remarks

Play video content Fox News

The job never stops for Dr. Oz ... because one of his granddaughters fainted during his swearing-in ceremony at the White House -- and he got called into action!!!

Ya gotta see the video ... President Donald Trump is answering questions about Iran in the Oval Office, with Dr. Oz and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. behind him, when all of a sudden a commotion in the room interrupts.

You hear Oz's daughter Daphne shouting, "Phil fainted, Phil fainted, Dad, go" ... and then he rushes towards his granddaughter, Philomena Bijou.

Fortunately, Phil was back on her feet in no time ... and she was ushered out of the room with her mother while Oz hung back with Trump.

Oz had just been sworn in as the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services by RKF Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The guy always seems to be in the right place at the right time ... in June 2024, he helped someone on a plane who was suffering a medical emergency ... and in March 2021, he demonstrated some lifesaving heroics at the Newark airport, using a defibrillator on a collapsed man.

