Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Sex Therapist Dr. Ruth Dead at 96 in New York City

Dr. Ruth Westheimer Legendary Sex Therapist Dead At 96

Remembering Ruth Westheimer
Launch Gallery
Remembering Ruth Westheimer Launch Gallery
Getty

Ruth Westheimer -- better known as the legendary TV sex therapist Dr. Ruth -- has died in New York City.

The German-born, Jewish Holocaust survivor passed away at her home on Friday, according to her rep, Pierre Lehu, who declined to give a cause of death.

Ruth Westheimer sub 2
Getty

In the '80's, Dr. Ruth had a huge following on NYC radio network WYNY with her first call-in show, "Sexually Speaking," which led to her success in television as well.

During her radio segments, fans would mail in questions to the sex guru, who would then respond to them on air.

"Sexually Speaking" launched her career into the stratosphere with its 15-minute segments after midnight on Sundays. Because of the program's popularity, Dr. Ruth soon became a household name in America and opened her own super successful brand-name company.

Dr. Ruth also appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "Late Night with David Letterman," Nightline," "The Tonight Show," and "The Dr. Oz Show."

What's more, she landed some Hollywood TV roles, playing herself in episodes of "Quantum Leap" and "Love Boat: The Next Wave."

Ruth Westheimer sub
Getty

And finally, she wrote several books, including "Sex for Dummies," "All in a Lifetime" (1987) and "Musically Speaking: A Life Through Song" (2003).

Dr. Ruth was 96.

RIP

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later