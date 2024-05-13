Famed Forensic Pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht Dead at 93

Renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht -- known for his work on high-profile cases such as JonBenét Ramsey and JFK's assassination -- has died.

The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts announced the former Allegheny County medical examiner's death Monday ... saying in a statement he brought "comfort and justice for countless grieving and victimized families around the globe" through his work.

Wecht performed roughly 21,000 autopsies and around 42,000 postmortem examinations during his long-standing career.

Famously, he was a vocal critic of the Warren Commission report ... which concluded Lee Harvey Oswald alone was responsible for President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

Clearly, Wecht was the go-to man in forensic pathology 'cause he also consulted on cases such as the Manson family murders -- as well as the cases of Anna Nicole Smith, Kurt Cobain, Elvis Presley, O.J Simpson, and more.

Wecht began his acclaimed career after obtaining a law degree from the University of Maryland and a medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh -- the latter where he held a faculty position.

He also founded the Pittsburgh Institute of Legal Medicine and the Cyril H. Wecht Institute of Forensic Science ... AND taught at Duquesne for 60 years.

Wecht is survived by his wife Sigrid, 4 children, and 11 grandkids.