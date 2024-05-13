Jazz Great David Sanborn Dead at 78 from Prostate Cancer

David Sanborn, the saxophone great who helped bring jazz to the masses, is dead after battling cancer.

His family and management announced the sad news Monday morning on his X account, revealing David died on Sunday from prostate cancer, and complications related to the cancer.

Sanborn played the alto saxophone, and throughout his career, he bridged the worlds of jazz, rock, blues and R&B. For instance, he got his break in the Paul Butterfield Blues Band in 1967 and played with the group at Woodstock.

In 1980, he played in the "Saturday Night Live" band, and frequently made guest appearances in Paul Shaffer's band for "Late Night with David Letterman."

Sanborn collected a total of 6 Grammys -- 3 for his solo albums -- and also had 8 gold albums and one platinum.

David was 78.