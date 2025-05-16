Biden Audio From Special Counsel Report Released, Features Memory Lapses

Audio from former President Joe Biden's interview in a damning special counsel report about his memory struggles is now out in the ether ... and it further shows Biden's memory lapses.

Axios just released a portion of Biden's interview with former special counsel Robert Hur ... the clip is from a since-shuttered investigation into BIden's handling of classified documents, in which Hur concluded Biden was a "well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

Biden was president at the time of the interview ... and he had trouble recalling dates and other important events ... namely, the year his son Beau died.

In the clip, Biden also has trouble recalling when he left office as vice president and when Donald Trump was elected. The audio is from October 2023, when Biden was nearly 3 years into his presidency.

The transcript from the interview was previously released, but this is the first time we're getting to hear Biden in the audio.

As we reported ... Biden was asked about Hur calling out his "faulty memory" in February 2024 ... and he got feisty with reporters.