Minnesota Survivors Shot 17 Times by Cop Impersonator at Their Door, Statement Says

The Minnesota lawmaker and his wife -- who survived being shot by a masked man dressed as a cop who allegedly targeted them -- have spoken out about the suspected politically motivated attack ... and the details of the scenario are harrowing.

In a statement released to media ... State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette said they are continuing to recover after both were struck with a combined 17 bullets when the cop-impersonator opened fire at the front door of their house last weekend.

The state senator was shot nine times ... and he remains in critical but stable condition. Yvette, shot eight times, was released from the hospital Thursday.

We now know via the statement ... suspect Vance Boelter allegedly pounded on the family's front door around 2 AM Saturday, claiming he was a police officer. And when Sen. Hoffman opened the door, he saw the gun pointed at him and he charged at the suspect ... that's when the suspect opened fire. Yvette was shot as she tried to close the door ... before their daughter got it fully closed and called 911.

Play video content FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

Boelter, who is also accused of fatally shooting state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home that same night -- faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

The acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota recently released images of Boelter's alleged notes ... and they appear to show meticulous planning, including a list of websites offering addresses and other info about the alleged targets' homes -- and even how long the websites' free trials lasted.