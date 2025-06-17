Vance Boelter's Notebooks Detailing Alleged Plans for Minnesota Attacks Found in Car

Disturbing notebooks found in the vehicle of Vance Boelter -- the man accused of targeting and shooting Minnesota lawmakers this weekend -- reveal just how strategic he was in allegedly planning the brutal killings.

The acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota released images of Boelter's alleged notes ... and they appear to show meticulous planning, including a list of websites offering addresses and other info about the alleged targets' homes -- and even how long the websites' free trials lasted.

Authorities confirmed more than 45 Minnesota individuals -- state and federal officials, many of whom support abortion rights -- were named in these notebooks ... and several had their addresses listed as well.

Drew Evans, superintendent of the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, cautioned in a press conference that while the writings contained other "thoughts" surrounding Boelter's alleged plot, the journals are no manifesto containing elaborate detail about was labeled an assassination by Gov. Tim Walz and others.

In addition to the chilling notebooks ... authorities found five firearms -- including semi-automatic and assault-style rifles -- and a large quantity of ammunition in Boelter's police-style Ford SUV vehicle.

As we reported, Boelter allegedly drove himself to several lawmakers' residences Saturday morning in a car decked out with flashing lights, specifically meant to resemble the vehicle of a law enforcement official.

The vehicle's lights were flashing when police arrived at Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark's, house in Brooklyn Park -- where they said Boelter, wearing a police uniform, allegedly fired at them and then shot several rounds into the home before fleeing on foot through the back of the house.

Hortman and her husband died from their injuries ... while Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife required emergency surgery after Boelter allegedly shot them multiple times in their Champlin home. They survived the attack.

Boelter was arrested not far from the home outside Green Isle, Minn., Sunday night after a nearly 2-day manhunt.