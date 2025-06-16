Minnesota Shooting Suspect Allegedly Went to 4 Different Lawmakers' Homes

Play video content CNN

Vance Boelter -- the suspected killer of Minnesota State Senator Melissa Hortman and her husband -- allegedly went to the homes of four different politicians with the intent to kill them ... according to the state's top prosecutor.

Joseph Thompson, the Acting United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota, says Boelter made a bunch of stops early Saturday morning ... first going to the home of Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman in Chaplin, where he shot the politician and his wife before fleeing the scene. Boelter was posing as a police officer, wearing a uniform and driving a vehicle resembling a police SUV, authorities have said.

Thompson says Boelter then went to Maple Grove and rang the doorbell at the home of an unnamed State Representative's house ... but the lawmaker was NOT home as she was on vacation with her family.

From there, Thompson says Boelter then traveled to New Hope and parked his black SUV on the street outside the home of a Minnesota State Senator. Hoffman's daughter had called 911 after her parents were shot and Thompson says police in New Hope went to the senator's home for a wellness check, and saw Boelter parked outside, but again left that residence.

Thompson says Boelter then went to Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman's home in Brooklyn Park, where he encountered police dispatched for a wellness check. Thompson says Boelter fired at the officers, ran into the home and murdered Hortman and her husband, Mark, before escaping.

The Hoffmans survived ... both are currently hospitalized.