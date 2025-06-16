Minnesota Lawmaker Shooting Suspect Allegedly Texted Family, 'Dad Went to War'

Vance Boelter -- the suspected killer of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband -- allegedly texted his family, "Dad went to war last night," in the wake of his shooting spree ... according to the feds.

Prosecutors say Boelter fired off the text hours after his alleged deadly rampage across four towns in Minnesota, where law enforcement says he visited the homes of four state lawmakers with the intention of killing them.

The feds say Boelter texted his family around 6:15 AM Saturday ... "Dad went to war last night ... I don't wanna say more because I don't wanna implicate anybody."

Prosecutors also claim Boelter messaged his wife, "Words are not gonna explain how sorry I am for this situation … there's gonna be some people coming to the house armed and trigger-happy and I don’t want you guys around."

As we reported ... prosecutors say Boelter impersonated a police officer and went to the homes of four different Minnesota state senators and representatives in the early hours Saturday morning ... killing a lawmaker and her husband and injuring another politician and his wife.