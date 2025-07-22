Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

DOJ Expected to Meet with Ghislaine Maxwell over Potential Epstein Collaborators

Jeffrey Epstein Probe Feds to Meet with Ghislaine Maxwell ... Interested in Finding More Sexual Abusers

By TMZ Staff
Published
pam bondi ghislaine maxwell main getty
Getty

Major update in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation -- in a huge shift in its approach, the Department of Justice is now willing to work with the late sex offender's right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell.

todd blanche sub getty swipe
Getty

In a surprise announcement Tuesday morning shared by Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the FBI and the DOJ would like to know anything Maxwell has to offer about uncharged third parties who participated in Epstein’s criminal enterprise.

jeffrey epstein Ghislaine Maxwell sub getty swipe
Getty

Blanche said in the statement the government has already reached out to Maxwell's legal team and even expects to meet with her "in the coming days."

Maxwell's attorney David Oscar Markus has confirmed to CNN he and his colleagues have ongoing discussions with the government and are "grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case."

As you know, Maxwell is a former British socialite currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in recruiting and abusing underage girls for Epstein and his collaborators.

The government digging further to uncover people potentially connected to Epstein is a sharp contrast from the statement released by the Justice Department earlier this month, in which the government said a probe into the case had not uncovered evidence to charge third parties -- and that no such "list" of his allegedly rich and famous clients existed.

alan-dershowitz-kal-07-21-2025
LET'S MAKE A DEAL
TMZ.com

As you know ... the Epstein case has been a hot topic as of late due to the public's confusion about the murkiness surrounding documents related to the Epstein case and whether or not they will see the light of day.

072225_mark_epstein_kal
THIS WAS A COVER-UP
Crime Stories with Nancy Grace

The new development also comes as Epstein's brother Mark continues to push his belief that his brother was killed in federal prison in 2019, and did not hang himself.

Related articles