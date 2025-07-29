President Trump Says He Didn't Get Stephen Colbert's Talk Show Canceled

President Trump says it's not true that he was "solely responsible" for CBS and Paramount firing Stephen Colbert from his late-night talk show.

Trump hopped on Truth Social on Tuesday and tried to distance himself from the firing, which has stirred up a big controversy.

POTUS says ... "The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!"

Trump continues ... "Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon. The only real question is, who will go first?"

Lots of folks think Trump used a pending merger between Skydance and Paramount as a way to get Colbert, a Trump critic, off the air ... as the FCC needed to approve the deal.

Colbert got canned and then the FCC gave the green light on the major merger.

But Trump says he's not the scapegoat here ... even though he's taking some jabs at other talk show hosts who like to make jokes about him on late-night TV.