Lindsie Chrisley's Ex-BF Asks for Custody of Dog After Accusing Her of Abuse

After Claiming She Kicked Him in The Groin

Lindsie Chrisley's ex-boyfriend David Landsman is begging the court for his own temporary restraining order against her -- days after she got one against him ... TMZ has learned.

In his petition, obtained by TMZ, David presents a much different version of events on what went down on April 10, the day he was arrested for assault.

David said they had a verbal fight, which led to her packing her things. He claims he told her not to contact him, which led to her allegedly punching him in the face.

He asked the court to order Lindsie to stay 500 yards away from him and asked for custody of their Dachshund, Oliver.

In his paperwork, David claims Lindsie has gotten physical with him multiple times during their two-year relationship.

He claimed he was hanging a TV on Feb 14, 2025, as a Valentine's Day Surprise … when she ended up kicking him in the groin during a fight. He described three other alleged incidents from 2025 and two more from 2026.

As TMZ previously reported, Lindsie asked the court for her own restraining order, claiming David was the aggressor during the April 10th altercation.

She claimed he lost it after she told him she wanted to break up. Lindsie said an argument turned to him attacking and attempting to strangle her.

Lindsie claimed David also attacked her in February by holding her down on the ground with her wrists together and preventing her from being able to leave.