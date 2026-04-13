Lindsie Chrisley's Ex Boyfriend Says She Beat His Face, Made Him Bleed

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Lindsie Chrisley hit her ex-boyfriend in the face and made him bleed ... at least that's what he told dispatchers after calling the police for help.

TMZ obtained the 911 audio from David Landsman's call to cops in Georgia, and you hear him say Lindsie came over to his home, beat his face and drew blood.

David tells the dispatcher Lindsie fled in her Lexus after the alleged beating ... and he refuses an ambulance and says he wants cops to come over and document his injuries.

Lindsie's ex ended up getting arrested last week on one count of aggravated assault-strangulation ... and in his mug shot he's got blood on his face, from his eyebrow down his cheek.

For her part, Lindsie claims she broke up with David and went to get her things from his home ... when he allegedly strangled and choked her. She says she punched him near his eyebrows to get him to stop.