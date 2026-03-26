Police Rush to King Combs' L.A. House in Attempted Burglary Dispatch Audio, Listen

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Christian "King" Combs' L.A. residence was a target for an attempted burglary early Thursday morning ... and in dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, cops are heard rushing to the home.

According to the audio, the incident was first reported as a burglary in progress with the person who contacted authorities identifying themselves as the homeowner -- telling dispatch they were out of town at the time, but monitoring their Ring camera.

The caller -- who is identified as King Combs' girlfriend, Raven Tracy -- said suspects had attempted to break into the home ... and according to the dispatch audio, the caller's partner was inside the residence, as was as an employee who also called cops.

Cops are heard en route to the residence describing a potential suspect as a male.

Things then quickly escalate as cops are heard updating the call to a "shooting just occurred" ... however, we're told by law enforcement sources the caller confirmed no shots were fired, and the suspects made no entry into the home.

As we previously reported ... officers took a report of an attempted burglary at the scene after an employee at the house called police. Police said there was an attempt to enter through the rear door, but the suspects did not gain entry.