King Combs' House Scene of Attempted Burglary, Cops Respond, on Video

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Diddy’s son Christian "King" Combs is dealing with a scary situation this morning … after a his L.A. home was the scene of an attempted burglary.

The harrowing incident unfolded early Thursday morning … when LAPD responded to a Porter Ranch mansion where he and his girlfriend, Raven Tracy, live. Officers were initially dispatched for a “burglary hot prowl” -- essentially when a suspect is trying to break in when a resident is inside -- around 12:45 AM.

Officers took a report of an attempted burglary at the scene after an employee at the house called police. Police said there was an attempt to enter through the rear door, but suspects did not gain entry. Another person monitoring surveillance video also called LAPD.

Check out the video ... police are seen swarming the residence, with at least one officer searching the back of the home with a flashlight.