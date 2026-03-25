Usher Admits He Has Nothing Negative to Say About Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Usher is lending major support to Diddy, saying he strongly believes Diddy's legacy in music should remain intact despite any "flaws" he may have.

The legendary singer sat down for a recent interview with Forbes, and at one point, the topic turned to Diddy -- AKA Sean Combs -- who is serving a prison term of more than 4 years, after his 2025 conviction on two counts of transporting people across state lines for the purposes of prostitution.

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Check out the video ... Usher tells journalist Jabari Young he thinks “certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer.”

Usher then said, “I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs. My experience was not what the world has seen and how he’s been, you know, misrepresented.”

But Usher also doesn't view Diddy as a perfect person with no flaws. Instead, Usher says everyone should recognize Diddy's many achievements over his long music career -- and never lose sight of them.

Usher goes on to make several other interesting points about Diddy ... watch the full clip to catch them all.

As for Diddy, he responded to Usher's kind words through his spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, telling TMZ, “I’ve always had love and respect for Usher. I appreciate his words and everything he’s achieved.”

Usher first met Diddy as a teenager, and the two got so close that Usher moved in with Diddy in 1994. Diddy also was an executive producer on Usher's self-titled debut album.