Diddy Gets A Prison Visit From Son Justin On Christmas

Diddy received a Christmas treat as he spent his second holiday behind bars -- a visit from his son, Justin!

Diddy’s rep, Juda Engelmayer, tells TMZ … Justin Combs visited Diddy at Fort Dix Prison in New Jersey on Christmas Day, and they spoke a bunch, catching up on life and each other. Specifically, we're told they talked about how to manage life in this time, to pray, appreciate loved ones and reflect on the past with a resolution to do better going forward. But ... there were no physical gifts passed around, as that is not allowed.

Diddy continued his introspection on Christmas day with a few inmates when they had their own private reflective mass, Engelmayer adds.

The family visit comes just a day after Diddy and his team submitted new legal docs tearing apart Judge Arun Subramanian's 50-month sentencing for the rapper's convictions on 2 Mann Act -- transporting individuals for purpose of prostitution -- counts. Diddy has maintained his innocence since day one, and has continued fighting for his sentence to be overturned or at the very least, lightened.

He has also argued he did not violate the Mann Act at all because he did not personally pay or make travel arrangements for male prostitutes to cross state lines.

As you know, the Bad Boy Records founder was originally placed behind bars in September 2024 after a grand jury indicted him on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Despite his best efforts, he remained locked up during his trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.