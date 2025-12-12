Diddy Twins Party It Up With Kim Kardashian and Other Celebs in Los Angeles

Diddy's twin daughters went out in L.A. Thursday night and painted the town red -- literally! -- wearing matching red dresses as they hung with the likes of Kim Kardashian.

TMZ obtained footage of the 18-year-old siblings -- Jessie James and D'Lila -- looking all dolled up as they arrived at Vas J Morgan's Christmas bash in West Hollywood. The duo hopped out of a black SUV and walked hand-in-hand into a mansion where the soiree was in full swing.

Diddy's adopted son, Quincy, also attended the soiree and walked the twins out to their ride as they were leaving.

