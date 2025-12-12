Diddy Twins Party It Up With Kim Kardashian and Other Celebs in Los Angeles
Diddy Twins Partying With Kim K, Kaia Gerber & More ... While Diddy Does Hard Time
Diddy's twin daughters went out in L.A. Thursday night and painted the town red -- literally! -- wearing matching red dresses as they hung with the likes of Kim Kardashian.
TMZ obtained footage of the 18-year-old siblings -- Jessie James and D'Lila -- looking all dolled up as they arrived at Vas J Morgan's Christmas bash in West Hollywood. The duo hopped out of a black SUV and walked hand-in-hand into a mansion where the soiree was in full swing.
They were joined by not only Kim K ... but several other big-name celebs such as Kaia Gerber, Nicky Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Emma Roberts, Mauricio Umansky, Lori Loughlin, Tyga and Brooks Nader. And Kim was stunning as always in a form-fitting black gown -- which, of course, showed off her cleavage.
Diddy's adopted son, Quincy, also attended the soiree and walked the twins out to their ride as they were leaving.
Meanwhile, their dad, Diddy, is serving a 4-year prison term at Fort Dix prison in New Jersey after he was convicted at trial of two counts of the federal Mann Act -- transporting male escorts across state lines for the purposes of prostitution.