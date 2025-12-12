'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 49th Birthday
'Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 49th Bday!
Published
Knock, knock ... who’s there? Just "Selling Sunset" star Amanza Smith -- serving full birthday energy today ... and we’re all here ready to close the deal on her big day!
Amanza’s turning 49 -- and you know she’s feeling fine -- showing off those bright, colorful fits that spotlight every inch of that bangin’ bod, which you can check out in this gallery.
Whether she’s closing a listing or posing on the beach, this birthday babe crushes it every single time!
Another year older ... and clearly still prime real estate!