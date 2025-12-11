'Starving' For Hailee Steinfeld's Sexy Shots To Kick Off her 29th Bday!

Hailee Steinfeld is kickin' off another scorchin' year around the sun, and we've rounded up her hottest shots for some good luck!

From lacy bralettes to putting her bod on full display, Hailee's sexy snaps will bring you "Back to Life!"

Lookin' fire at the movies, the "Bumble Bee" star's fashion choices always have her fans and followers at the edge of their seats ...

Short hair, long hair ... we don't care! Steinfeld rocks any hairstyle, any crop top ... We're just waiting for more seductive snaps ... and a #1 bop 🎤!

"By the way, by the way, you do things to my body. I wasn't starving 'til I tasted you!"

Hit up the gallery!