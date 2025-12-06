Stormi Bree Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 35th Birthday!
Stormi Bree's Hottest Shots For Her 35th Birthday!🎉
Published
It's hard to look away whenever Stormi Bree's around, and we're thinking she's going to have plenty of eyes on her this weekend ... because she's turning 35!
Stormi's accomplished a fair amount throughout the years, as she's gone from earning the title of Miss Teen USA in 2009 to dipping her toes into acting and singing -- she really does it all!
And since she's shared lots of sexy snaps along the way, we thought it'd be a good time to share some of our favorites ... check out our gallery and enjoy!