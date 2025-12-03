Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jenna Dewan's Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 45th Birthday

By TMZ Staff
Published
Jenna Dewan's Hot Shots
Forty-five has never looked this good! Jenna Dewan is far from a "Rookie" but if there's ever a draft for a league of hot actresses, she's our number one pick.

In honor of her birthday, we're revisiting her hottest pics ... like this one of a smoldering mirror selfie.

And this super shot of the "Superman & Lois" star in a tantalizing low-cut number.

"Step Up" into our hot shots gallery for more!

Happy Birthday, Jenna!

