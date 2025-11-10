Dip It Low Into Diplo's Zaddy Hot Shots for His 47th Birthday!
Dip It Low Into Diplo's Hots Shots ... Happy 47th Bday!
Published
Another day, another hot trip around the sun for Diplo ... the dishy deejay has spun his discs for a minute now, and to celebrate his 47th birthday, we've mashed up his sexiest social media shots -- and they hit HARD!
Heat rises, so dip it low and you'll stumble upon this hottie in the hot tub ... So steamy 🥵!
If he ain't in the booth, catch Diplo flashin' his bod on vacay ... You can't deny he's a total bae!
Dip into our gallery ... It's an absolute rager!
Happy Birthday, Diplo!