Gemma Chan's 'Marvel'-ous Hot Shots For Her 43rd Birthday

Best Looks For Her 43rd Birthday

Gemma Chan's a superhero onscreen and in the fashion world ... and, we've put together her hottest shots to mark another year around the sun.

The actress turned 43 on Saturday ... but, like her entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, her beauty is 'Eternal.'

Check out this pic of Gemma in Paris that'll elicit an "ooh la la" from anyone who lays eyes on her legs.

Stop and smell the roses in this pic too ... and, take in Chan's slender frame and classic blue and white dress.

Chan doesn't have much time to hit the beach these days -- though she looked stunning when she did in the above pic ... because she's got a ton of projects she's working on.

Two of her projects -- a movie titled "Josephine" and the show "The Five-Star Weekend" -- are in post-production ... and, she's set to reprise her role as Astrid Young Teo in a forthcoming "Crazy Rich Asians" spin-off.