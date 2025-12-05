Georgia Hassarati's Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 29th Birthday!

Georgia Hassarati is still "Too Hot To Handle" even after leaving the show ... and she proves it in these super sexy pics we put together to celebrate her 29th birthday.

She didn't find her "Perfect Match" with ex -- fellow 'THTH' alum Harry Jowsey -- but she sure does get along with a bikini and short shorts.

She looked like a total goddess in a bronze-colored top to match her tan in this tantalizing tropical portrait.

And a bucket hat never looked better than the one shielding the model and reality star from the sun's rays.