Hot Teacher Shoots His Shot After Khloe Kardashian Flirts In His Comments

Shoots His Shot After She Flirts In His Comments

Somebody's hot for teacher! Khloe Kardashian got flirty in the comment section of a California school teacher's social media post ... and now the educator is shooting his shot with an incredible response.

Jacob Myers of Santa Cruz, California is out to become the next Kardashian companion in a TikTok post ... asking Khloe to be his date to his school's staff holiday party.

This all started when Jacob wrote he was looking for a companion in a post sharing his dating profile. The profile included his attributes -- like his master's degree and cooking skills -- as well as what he's looking for ... a "woman who's gonna ask how my school day was."

The post went viral when Khloe responded in the comments, "How was your day??" clearly flirting with him.

Jacob says this development is all anyone's been talking about in his life ... "My entire town knows about it. My students keep bugging me about it. My group chat's just been non-stop. I figured, 'Why not shoot my shot?'"

And he's willing to make it work ... he says if she can't come to him, maybe he could come to her as a plus-one for Kris' holiday party since he'll be in L.A. visiting anyway.