Khloe Kardashian Says Vodka Makes Her Aggressive, Beats Up Sister Kendall

Khloé Kardashian’s the cool, level-headed fave of the fam -- just don’t pass her a drink, 'cause sister Kendall Jenner will tell you that "nice girl" act taps out real quick!

The reality star was chatting with her pal Savas Oguz on her "Khloé In Wonder Land" podcast when she admitted vodka flips a switch -- saying she gets aggressive on the stuff, and Kendall would know ... since she’s apparently beat her up a few times after one too many.

Savas backed her up, saying he’s witnessed the sister smackdowns himself -- and Khloé immediately cringed over it, saying there’s zero excuse for ever putting hands on Kendall ... since she's the nicest girl out there.

If Kendall wasn’t there to absorb the hits, Savas said he would catch the wrath -- even admitting he’d steer clear of her if he was around anyone he didn’t wanna get embarrassed in front of.