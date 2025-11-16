Britney Spears Posts Cozy Bed Moment with Kim and Khloé Kardashian

Play video content Instagram/@britneyspears

Britney Spears blessed her fans with fresh footage ... dropping a brand new video from her cozy night spent in bed with Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

The popstar posted the clip Saturday, showing herself sprawled between Kim and Khloé, kissing both sisters on the cheek as they all crack up. The footage was filmed during a recent get-together that also included Britney's best friend and longtime manager Cade Hudson.

"Oh, we’re just chilling," Britney says before Khloé jumps in with a joke about being in their "geriatric bed." Britney then reveals the mattress vibrates, sending her into a hilarious moment where she pans the camera to the edge of the bed yelling, "What the f**k! What the f**k!" while the sisters erupt in laughter.

Brit's new post also includes adorable footage of Khloé’s daughter True and Kim's daughter Chicago dancing for her, with Britney hyping them up behind the camera.

In the caption, Britney gushes over the famous family writing ... "Such a warm, beautiful, kind family ... Thank you for allowing me to play with your kids and dinner!!! It was an honor to spend time with you guys!! Happy Holidays."