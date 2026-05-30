United Flight Diverted After Passenger Allegedly Attempts Cockpit Breach

A United Airlines flight bound for Minneapolis was diverted and forced to make an emergency landing after a disruptive passenger allegedly attempted to gain access to the cockpit.

According to reports, the passenger repeatedly tried to enter the flight deck, prompting the crew to divert the aircraft to Dane County Regional Airport in Wisconsin at approximately 9:30 PM.

In audio recordings -- obtained by 12 News Investigates -- authorities are heard eventually being able to restrain the individual after several attempts to breach the cockpit area ... with an official reportedly saying over radio comms, "Don’t think they were able to cuff him but were able to get control of him after multiple attempts to try to breach the cockpit."

The passenger was later seated under close supervision, with law enforcement officers positioned on both sides -- according to the audio -- and was later taken into custody and removed from the aircraft by deputies from the Dane County Sheriff's Office ... however, it remains unclear whether any criminal charges have been filed.

According to FlightAware tracking data, flight 2005 had been airborne for roughly 45 minutes after departing Chicago before the incident occurred.

A spokesperson for United Airlines tells TMZ ... Flight 2005, traveling from Chicago to Minneapolis, landed safely in Madison, Wisconsin, after crew members responded to a security concern involving an unruly passenger.