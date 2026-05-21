Play video content Video: Lightning Strikes Passenger Jet en Route to Mexico City, Passengers Freak out Jam Press

Horrified passengers in Mexico got a light show they were not banking on, when a thunderbolt hit the wing of their jet.

Viva Airlines was en route to Mexico City when lightning hit the left wing ... a blinding flash of light followed.

The heat was so intense from the strike, a portion of the wing was glowing in the aftermath.

Passengers were freaked out, some of them screaming and probably some saying their goodbyes.

The airline says not to worry ... telling local outlets the plane was never in danger and it landed safely.