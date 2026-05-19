New Video Shows Engine Fly Off UPS Plane During Deadly Louisville Crash
UPS Crash Engine Explodes Off Plane in Shocking New Video
The UPS plane which went down in Louisville, Kentucky back in November lost its engine during takeoff ... and a shocking new video has captured the explosive moment.
Check out the clip released by the National Transportation Safety Board Tuesday ... which shows the plane speeding down the runway before beginning its ascent -- when an explosion sends the engine flying.
The plane keeps on moving and leaves the frame ... though video released around the time of the crash captured it crashing behind a tire store shortly after this.
Fifteen people were killed after the cargo plane -- headed for Hawaii -- crashed. The NTSB also announced Tuesday that its investigation revealed a cracked part in a structure which connects the engine with the wing.
UPS retired all of its MD-11 planes -- the model of the crashed cargo plane -- though FedEx is reportedly still using them.
The NTSB still hasn't released its final report ... and likely won't until later this year.