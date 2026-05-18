Croatia Airlines Jet Skids Off Runway In Aborted Takeoff, On Video

Play video content Video: Croatia Airlines Jet Skids Off Runway In Aborted Takeoff CEN

A Croatia Airlines jet skidded off the runway and smashed into some signage and lighting during an aborted takeoff ... and it's all on video.

Terrifying footage shows the Croatia Airlines flight speeding down the runway at Split Airport in Croatia when all of a sudden the plane starts veering to its left ... the jet goes onto the grass and smashes through runway lights and a runway marker before coming to a screeching halt.

It all went down Saturday ... the flight had over 130 passengers and crew on board ... and they were trying to fly from Croatia's Adriatic coast to Frankfurt, Germany.

There's also video from inside the plane ... from one passenger who was recording from the window seat. There's rain on the window, but it's unclear if weather conditions played a factor here.

Croatia Airlines says no one was injured.