Hantavirus Cruise Ship Passengers Begin Evacuation, 17 Americans Reported On Board

A cruise ship tied to a deadly Hantavirus scare pulled into Tenerife on Sunday morning ... with shaken passengers hauling their belongings in plastic bags as they evacuated the vessel.

At the Granadilla Port in Spain’s Canary Islands, Spanish health officials began screening travelers for symptoms before allowing anyone to leave the ship, according to Reuters.

Once cleared, passengers were ferried ashore in small groups and are expected to be taken to the island’s main airport for flights back to their home countries -- 17 Americans are reportedly onboard the ship.

Spanish nationals were expected to disembark first, followed by passengers from other countries after completing medical checks.

The MV Hondius became the center of international concern after three passengers died from Hantavirus last month and eight additional cases were reported onboard.

The outbreak has sparked anxiety in the Canary Islands and beyond, though officials with the World Health Organization stressed this week the rare virus situation does not qualify as a pandemic.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus released a statement Friday -- addressing the public directly -- saying, "I know you are worried. I know that when you hear the word 'outbreak' and watch a ship sail toward your shores, memories surface that none of us have fully put to rest."

Ghebreyesus continues ... "The pain of 2020 is still real, and I do not dismiss it for a single moment. But I need you to hear me clearly: this is not another COVID-19. The current public health risk from Hantavirus remains low. My colleagues and I have said this unequivocally, and I will say it again to you now."

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