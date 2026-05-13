Denver Airport Trespasser Had 20+ Arrests Before Runway Death

Details are emerging about the man killed by a Frontier jet engine on a Denver International Airport runway Friday night ... and his criminal record is filled with violent arrests and run-ins with police.

The New York Post reports 41-year-old Michael Mott had been arrested more than 20 times in Colorado dating back to 2002 -- with charges ranging from DUI and trespassing to attempted murder and assaulting a peace officer.

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Mott's most recent arrest reportedly came just last month ... when he was busted for felony trespassing, property damage and resisting arrest after an incident at a Colorado Springs home. He was reportedly homeless at the time.

Public records cited by the outlet show Mott's criminal history escalated quickly after a string of minor arrests as a teenager. In 2005, he was arrested for attempted murder involving a gun ... but later pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and served six years behind bars.

He was later reportedly charged with assault involving a weapon while incarcerated ... and after his release, continued racking up arrests tied to domestic violence, burglary, hit-and-run incidents, violating protection orders and resisting cops.

As we previously reported ... Mott breached an 8-foot barbed-wire fence at the airport Friday night and walked onto the tarmac directly into the path of a departing flight bound for Los Angeles. Mott was sucked into the engine and killed instantly ... with his cause of death ruled as multiple blunt and sharp force injuries, and the manner of death was suicide.

Play video content Video: Person Fatally Hit by Frontier Airlines Plane En Route to LAX Broadcatisfy.com

Air traffic control audio captured after the impact described "limbs" scattered across the runway ... while all passengers and crew members aboard the plane were evacuated safely.

Denver officials say no suicide note has been recovered.